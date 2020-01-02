Rotharium Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $76,228.00 (RTH)

Rotharium (CURRENCY:RTH) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 2nd. Rotharium has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and $76,228.00 worth of Rotharium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rotharium has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Rotharium token can now be bought for $0.80 or 0.00011427 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and STEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014258 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00190291 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.41 or 0.01347868 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00024889 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00121596 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Rotharium Profile

Rotharium’s total supply is 5,207,470 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,357,270 tokens. The Reddit community for Rotharium is /r/rotharium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rotharium’s official website is www.rotharium.io. Rotharium’s official Twitter account is @Rotharium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rotharium Token Trading

Rotharium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotharium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rotharium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rotharium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

