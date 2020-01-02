RPICoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $20.00 (RPI)

RPICoin (CURRENCY:RPI) traded 50.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. RPICoin has a market cap of $12,511.00 and approximately $20.00 worth of RPICoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, RPICoin has traded 55.4% lower against the US dollar. One RPICoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, STEX and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get RPICoin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00065987 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000043 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000085 BTC.

About RPICoin

RPICoin (CRYPTO:RPI) is a coin. RPICoin’s total supply is 913,692,241 coins and its circulating supply is 873,680,305 coins. The Reddit community for RPICoin is /r/RPICoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RPICoin’s official message board is www.rpicoin.com/index.html#blog. RPICoin’s official Twitter account is @rpicoin. RPICoin’s official website is www.rpicoin.com.

RPICoin Coin Trading

RPICoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RPICoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RPICoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RPICoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RPICoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RPICoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.