RSK Smart Bitcoin Price Tops $6,718.41 on Top Exchanges (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market cap of $369,512.00 and $196,479.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $6,718.41 or 0.96099800 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, Bitfinex and Cashierest.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002090 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00018353 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 55 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

RSK Smart Bitcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, Huobi and Cashierest. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Smart Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

