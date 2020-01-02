Rubies (RBIES) Reaches Market Capitalization of $38,939.00

Rubies (CURRENCY:RBIES) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Rubies has a total market cap of $38,939.00 and $228.00 worth of Rubies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rubies has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. One Rubies coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007200 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00008508 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000101 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Rubies Profile

Rubies (RBIES) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 9th, 2016. Rubies’ total supply is 10,415,252 coins. Rubies’ official Twitter account is @Betterbets_io. The official website for Rubies is rbies.org.

Rubies Coin Trading

Rubies can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and C-CEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubies directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rubies should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rubies using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

