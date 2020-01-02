Rubycoin (RBY) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.00

Rubycoin (CURRENCY:RBY) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One Rubycoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0418 or 0.00000598 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex and YoBit. Over the last week, Rubycoin has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. Rubycoin has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $1.00 worth of Rubycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00022143 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000314 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005960 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About Rubycoin

RBY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 24th, 2014. Rubycoin’s total supply is 27,438,010 coins. Rubycoin’s official website is www.rubycoin.org. Rubycoin’s official Twitter account is @rubycoinorg. The Reddit community for Rubycoin is /r/rubycoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Rubycoin

Rubycoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rubycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rubycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

