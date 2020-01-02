Rupee (RUP) Price Tops $0.0030

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded up 34% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Rupee has a market cap of $111,283.00 and $218.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rupee coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, Rupee has traded up 37.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 43.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00012915 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000037 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Rupee Coin Profile

Rupee (CRYPTO:RUP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 4th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 37,207,700 coins. Rupee’s official website is rupeeblockchain.org. The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain. The official message board for Rupee is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog.

Buying and Selling Rupee

Rupee can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rupee using one of the exchanges listed above.

