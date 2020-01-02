Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.27 Billion

Brokerages expect Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) to report sales of $2.27 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ryder System’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.30 billion and the lowest is $2.24 billion. Ryder System posted sales of $2.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Ryder System will report full-year sales of $8.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.89 billion to $8.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $9.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.99 billion to $9.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ryder System.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($2.98). The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on R. Cfra lowered Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Ryder System from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

In related news, Director E Follin Smith purchased 1,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.63 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.53. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,543.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ryder System by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,643,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $387,337,000 after purchasing an additional 440,942 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ryder System by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,038,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $293,734,000 after purchasing an additional 22,701 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC boosted its stake in Ryder System by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 2,269,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,335,000 after purchasing an additional 418,038 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in Ryder System by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,081,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,030,000 after purchasing an additional 228,955 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Ryder System by 574.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,157,000 after purchasing an additional 496,769 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ryder System stock opened at $54.31 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.75 and its 200-day moving average is $52.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Ryder System has a 12-month low of $44.90 and a 12-month high of $67.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.69%.

Ryder System announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback 1,500,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

