Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $990.27 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) will post sales of $990.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ryerson’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.01 billion and the lowest is $980.80 million. Ryerson reported sales of $1.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryerson will report full year sales of $4.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.52 billion to $4.55 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.15 billion to $4.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ryerson.

Get Ryerson alerts:

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.39). Ryerson had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 54.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RYI. ValuEngine cut shares of Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RYI. Towle & Co. increased its holdings in Ryerson by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 2,326,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,382,000 after purchasing an additional 83,516 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ryerson by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,820,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,165,000 after buying an additional 138,921 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 913,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,607,000 after purchasing an additional 13,870 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 120.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 497,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 271,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryerson by 18.9% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 414,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 65,811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.44% of the company’s stock.

RYI stock opened at $11.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Ryerson has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $12.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 2.13.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ryerson (RYI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.