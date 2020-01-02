Safe One Day Volume Tops $88,295.00 (SAFE)

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One Safe coin can now be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00006749 BTC on major exchanges including DragonEX, ZB.COM and CoinEgg. Over the last seven days, Safe has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar. Safe has a total market cap of $9.74 million and $88,295.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00058526 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00039690 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00583344 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00235995 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00088617 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004410 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001809 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About Safe

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Safe

Safe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, DragonEX and ZB.COM. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

