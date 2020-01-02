SafeInsure (SINS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $202,126.00

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. One SafeInsure coin can now be purchased for about $0.0623 or 0.00000872 BTC on exchanges including Escodex and Crex24. SafeInsure has a market cap of $258,813.00 and $202,126.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.89 or 0.00599974 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005964 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00001349 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000085 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000136 BTC.

SafeInsure Coin Profile

SINS is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 4,157,351 coins. The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure.

SafeInsure Coin Trading

SafeInsure can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

