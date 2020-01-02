Safex Token (SFT) Price Tops $0.0027 on Top Exchanges

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 2nd. During the last week, Safex Token has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Safex Token token can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges including Coindeal and Livecoin. Safex Token has a total market cap of $4.35 million and $369.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001547 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00075819 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000115 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

bitcoin2network (B2N) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PyrexCoin (PYX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

B2Bcoin (BBC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Safex Token Profile

Safex Token (CRYPTO:SFT) is a token. It launched on November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,641,289,609 tokens. Safex Token’s official message board is safe.exchange. Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io. The official website for Safex Token is safex.io. The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Safex Token Token Trading

Safex Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safex Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

