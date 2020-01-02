SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.70 Million

Brokerages expect SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) to report $3.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for SAGE Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.36 million and the lowest is $1.73 million. SAGE Therapeutics reported sales of $270,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,270.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that SAGE Therapeutics will report full year sales of $8.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.64 million to $12.27 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $62.18 million, with estimates ranging from $26.00 million to $203.52 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SAGE Therapeutics.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.41) by ($0.07). SAGE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 12,931.34% and a negative return on equity of 60.00%. The company had revenue of $3.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.63) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35600.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 6th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on SAGE Therapeutics from $160.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on SAGE Therapeutics from $206.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on SAGE Therapeutics from $227.00 to $263.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded SAGE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SAGE Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.81.

In other SAGE Therapeutics news, CEO Jeffrey M. Jonas bought 7,500 shares of SAGE Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.20 per share, with a total value of $481,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,500,826. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Albert Robichaud bought 25,000 shares of SAGE Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.16 per share, with a total value of $1,604,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 102,592 shares in the company, valued at $6,582,302.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 650.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 14,111 shares during the last quarter. Partner Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in SAGE Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $599,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in SAGE Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,353,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SAGE Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,458,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $72.19 on Thursday. SAGE Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $56.50 and a 12-month high of $193.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.63. The company has a current ratio of 12.67, a quick ratio of 12.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

SAGE Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

