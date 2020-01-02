SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.70 Million

Posted by on Jan 2nd, 2020 // No Comments

Brokerages expect SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) to report $3.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for SAGE Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.36 million and the lowest is $1.73 million. SAGE Therapeutics reported sales of $270,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,270.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that SAGE Therapeutics will report full year sales of $8.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.64 million to $12.27 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $62.18 million, with estimates ranging from $26.00 million to $203.52 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SAGE Therapeutics.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.41) by ($0.07). SAGE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 12,931.34% and a negative return on equity of 60.00%. The company had revenue of $3.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.63) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35600.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 6th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on SAGE Therapeutics from $160.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on SAGE Therapeutics from $206.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on SAGE Therapeutics from $227.00 to $263.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded SAGE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SAGE Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.81.

In other SAGE Therapeutics news, CEO Jeffrey M. Jonas bought 7,500 shares of SAGE Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.20 per share, with a total value of $481,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,500,826. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Albert Robichaud bought 25,000 shares of SAGE Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.16 per share, with a total value of $1,604,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 102,592 shares in the company, valued at $6,582,302.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 650.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 14,111 shares during the last quarter. Partner Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in SAGE Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $599,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in SAGE Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,353,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SAGE Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,458,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $72.19 on Thursday. SAGE Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $56.50 and a 12-month high of $193.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.63. The company has a current ratio of 12.67, a quick ratio of 12.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About SAGE Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

See Also: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Receive News & Ratings for SAGE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAGE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply