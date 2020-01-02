Sai Trading Up 0.8% This Week (DAI)

Sai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One Sai token can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Sai has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. Sai has a total market cap of $103.13 million and approximately $3.38 million worth of Sai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sai Profile

Sai (CRYPTO:DAI) is a token. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. Sai’s total supply is 101,669,773 tokens. Sai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO. Sai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO. The official website for Sai is www.makerdao.com.

Sai Token Trading

Sai can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sai using one of the exchanges listed above.

