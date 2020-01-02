Sakura Bloom (SKB) Price Tops $0.0002

Sakura Bloom (CURRENCY:SKB) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 2nd. In the last seven days, Sakura Bloom has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Sakura Bloom token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Neraex, Stocks.Exchange and Mercatox. Sakura Bloom has a total market cap of $555,333.00 and approximately $7,365.00 worth of Sakura Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $169.76 or 0.02427327 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Sakura Bloom

Sakura Bloom (CRYPTO:SKB) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2015. Sakura Bloom’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,582,965,294 tokens. Sakura Bloom’s official Twitter account is @skb_pay. Sakura Bloom’s official website is www.skb-coin.jp/en. The official message board for Sakura Bloom is www.skb-coin.jp/en/news.

Buying and Selling Sakura Bloom

Sakura Bloom can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Neraex and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sakura Bloom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sakura Bloom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sakura Bloom using one of the exchanges listed above.

