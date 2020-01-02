salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells $1,654,900.00 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.49, for a total transaction of $1,654,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get salesforce.com alerts:

On Friday, December 27th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.02, for a total transaction of $825,100.00.

On Monday, December 23rd, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.94, for a total transaction of $819,700.00.

On Friday, December 20th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.53, for a total transaction of $822,650.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.47, for a total transaction of $812,350.00.

On Friday, December 13th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.52, for a total transaction of $802,600.00.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.72, for a total transaction of $788,600.00.

On Thursday, December 5th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.01, for a total transaction of $1,580,100.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $802,500.00.

On Friday, November 29th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.65, for a total transaction of $813,250.00.

salesforce.com stock traded up $4.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $166.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,089,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,078,116. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $130.10 and a 12-month high of $167.56. The company has a market capitalization of $144.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.17, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.47.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CRM shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price (up previously from $188.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bray Capital Advisors grew its stake in salesforce.com by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 23,420 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 379 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 7,869 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.