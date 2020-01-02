salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) General Counsel Sells $1,780,826.88 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) General Counsel Amy E. Weaver sold 10,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.92, for a total value of $1,780,826.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 47,034 shares in the company, valued at $7,709,813.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $4.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $166.99. The stock had a trading volume of 5,089,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,078,116. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $130.10 and a one year high of $167.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $144.08 billion, a PE ratio of 115.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.47.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRM. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on salesforce.com from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in salesforce.com by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,771,856 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,917,454,000 after buying an additional 1,491,307 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in salesforce.com by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,165,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,521,967,000 after buying an additional 2,499,996 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in salesforce.com by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,667,028 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,145,974,000 after buying an additional 3,749,613 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in salesforce.com by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,910,865 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,145,296,000 after buying an additional 4,046,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 36,379.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,648,680 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,919,183,000 after buying an additional 12,614,007 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

