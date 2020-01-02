SaluS (SLS) Price Down 7.2% This Week

SaluS (CURRENCY:SLS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 2nd. One SaluS coin can currently be bought for $5.04 or 0.00070293 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, CryptoBridge, Bittrex and YoBit. During the last seven days, SaluS has traded down 7.2% against the dollar. SaluS has a market capitalization of $5.10 million and approximately $9,233.00 worth of SaluS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00059479 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00085856 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,187.03 or 1.00242828 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000338 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaluS Profile

SaluS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2016. SaluS’s total supply is 1,012,265 coins. The official website for SaluS is saluscoin.info. SaluS’s official Twitter account is @Kushed_Crypto.

SaluS Coin Trading

SaluS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, YoBit and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaluS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SaluS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SaluS using one of the exchanges listed above.

