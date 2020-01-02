SaluS (SLS) Trading 15.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

SaluS (CURRENCY:SLS) traded down 12.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. SaluS has a market capitalization of $4.38 million and approximately $9,626.00 worth of SaluS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SaluS coin can now be bought for about $4.32 or 0.00061737 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, CryptoBridge, Bittrex and Upbit. Over the last week, SaluS has traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SaluS alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00058592 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00087271 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,012.00 or 1.00113642 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001872 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000331 BTC.

About SaluS

SaluS (CRYPTO:SLS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2016. SaluS’s total supply is 1,012,265 coins. SaluS’s official website is saluscoin.info. SaluS’s official Twitter account is @Kushed_Crypto.

Buying and Selling SaluS

SaluS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, YoBit, CryptoBridge and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaluS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SaluS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SaluS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SaluS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SaluS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.