SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th.

Shares of SCHYY opened at $53.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.11. SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR has a 1 year low of $41.78 and a 1 year high of $56.10.

SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR Company Profile

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central resort, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the CotaiExpo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue.

