Saratoga Investment (SAR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 9th. Analysts expect Saratoga Investment to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $13.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.68 million. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 51.00% and a return on equity of 10.48%. On average, analysts expect Saratoga Investment to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:SAR opened at $24.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.20 and a 200 day moving average of $24.82. The stock has a market cap of $243.26 million, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.66. Saratoga Investment has a 12 month low of $19.75 and a 12 month high of $26.39.

SAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saratoga Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Maxim Group set a $27.00 price objective on Saratoga Investment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, National Securities began coverage on Saratoga Investment in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.17.

In related news, insider (Tony) Kiernan Anthony purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.07 per share, with a total value of $61,360.00. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

