savedroid (SVD) Market Cap Reaches $362,548.00

savedroid (CURRENCY:SVD) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Over the last week, savedroid has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. One savedroid token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Cobinhood, HitBTC and Bancor Network. savedroid has a market capitalization of $362,548.00 and $704.00 worth of savedroid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

savedroid Profile

savedroid (SVD) is a token. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. savedroid’s total supply is 6,997,578,543 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,688,339,238 tokens. The official website for savedroid is ico.savedroid.com. The Reddit community for savedroid is /r/savedroid_ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. savedroid’s official Twitter account is @savedroid and its Facebook page is accessible here. savedroid’s official message board is medium.com/@ico_8796.

Buying and Selling savedroid

savedroid can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, IDEX, Tidex, Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as savedroid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire savedroid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy savedroid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

