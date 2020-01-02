Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Price Target Raised to $47.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its price target lifted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 15.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on SLB. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.83.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

SLB stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.56. 2,188,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,161,895. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Schlumberger has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.56.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $318,240.00. Also, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $2,332,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,735 shares of company stock valued at $3,762,614 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at $26,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 158.4% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at $32,000. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.