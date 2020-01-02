Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) Given a €100.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) received a €100.00 ($116.28) target price from investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.30% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €103.00 ($119.77) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. HSBC set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($76.74) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €91.00 ($105.81) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €86.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Schneider Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €84.79 ($98.59).

Shares of Schneider Electric stock traded up €1.70 ($1.98) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €93.20 ($108.37). The company had a trading volume of 699,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €89.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of €80.91. Schneider Electric has a 12-month low of €64.88 ($75.44) and a 12-month high of €76.34 ($88.77).

Schneider Electric Company Profile

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

