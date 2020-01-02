SCRIV NETWORK Achieves Market Cap of $8,916.00 (SCRIV)

SCRIV NETWORK (CURRENCY:SCRIV) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. SCRIV NETWORK has a market cap of $8,916.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of SCRIV NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SCRIV NETWORK coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Crex24 and Graviex. During the last seven days, SCRIV NETWORK has traded down 36.6% against the US dollar.

About SCRIV NETWORK

Get SCRIV NETWORK alerts:

SCRIV NETWORK (CRYPTO:SCRIV) is a PoW + Masternodes coin that uses the TRIBUS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 10th, 2018. SCRIV NETWORK’s total supply is 42,007,077 coins and its circulating supply is 24,744,362 coins. SCRIV NETWORK’s official website is scriv.network. The Reddit community for SCRIV NETWORK is /r/SCRIV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SCRIV NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @scriv_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. SCRIV NETWORK’s official message board is steemit.com/@scriv.

Buying and Selling SCRIV NETWORK

SCRIV NETWORK can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, STEX and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRIV NETWORK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SCRIV NETWORK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SCRIV NETWORK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SCRIV NETWORK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SCRIV NETWORK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.