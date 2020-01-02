Scry.info (DDD) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $284,401.00

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One Scry.info token can currently be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank and Gate.io. Scry.info has a total market cap of $1.95 million and $284,401.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Scry.info has traded down 4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014314 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00187199 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.72 or 0.01339845 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00024990 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00121866 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Scry.info Token Profile

Scry.info’s launch date was January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 tokens. The official website for Scry.info is home.scry.info. Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8. The official message board for Scry.info is medium.com/@scryscry8.

Scry.info Token Trading

Scry.info can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and LBank. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scry.info should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scry.info using one of the exchanges listed above.

