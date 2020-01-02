SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) versus Commonwealth Bank of Australia (NASDAQ:CSLLY) Head-To-Head Survey

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) and Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares SCYNEXIS and Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SCYNEXIS -11,653.81% -230.55% -78.70% Commonwealth Bank of Australia N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SCYNEXIS and Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SCYNEXIS $260,000.00 202.05 -$12.47 million ($0.49) -1.84 Commonwealth Bank of Australia $8.54 billion 10.32 $1.92 billion $2.12 45.87

Commonwealth Bank of Australia has higher revenue and earnings than SCYNEXIS. SCYNEXIS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Commonwealth Bank of Australia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

SCYNEXIS has a beta of 2.22, meaning that its share price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.0% of SCYNEXIS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Commonwealth Bank of Australia shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of SCYNEXIS shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for SCYNEXIS and Commonwealth Bank of Australia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SCYNEXIS 0 0 6 0 3.00 Commonwealth Bank of Australia 0 1 1 0 2.50

SCYNEXIS currently has a consensus target price of $4.63, suggesting a potential upside of 413.89%. Given SCYNEXIS’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SCYNEXIS is more favorable than Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections. The company was founded by Scot Kevin Huber, Terry Eugene Marquardt, Pierre Bernard Jacques Monnet, Russell J. Outcalt, and Yves Joseph Ribeill on November 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies for the treatment of immunodeficiency, bleeding disorders, hereditary angioedema, Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and neurological disorders. It also operates approximately 140 plasma collection centers. In addition, this segment conducts research on plasma and non-plasma therapies; and receives license and royalty from the commercialization of intellectual property. The Seqirus segment manufactures and distributes non-plasma biotherapeutic products; and developsinfluenza vaccines. CSL Limited was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Parkville, Australia.

