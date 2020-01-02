Seacor (NYSE:CKH) Rating Increased to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) was upgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $53.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 22.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CKH. ValuEngine cut shares of Seacor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seacor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

CKH opened at $43.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $867.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.80. Seacor has a twelve month low of $36.07 and a twelve month high of $51.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.45.

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $200.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.84 million. Seacor had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 3.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seacor will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Seacor in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Seacor by 325.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seacor in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seacor in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seacor in the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Seacor

SEACOR Holdings Inc engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments.

