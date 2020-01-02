Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) Cut to “Neutral” at Guggenheim

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SGEN. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Seattle Genetics from $87.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Seattle Genetics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Seattle Genetics from $80.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Seattle Genetics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.56.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $114.26 on Thursday. Seattle Genetics has a 52 week low of $54.30 and a 52 week high of $122.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.24 and its 200 day moving average is $88.33. The company has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.25 and a beta of 2.03.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $213.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.85 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 19.17% and a negative net margin of 37.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Seattle Genetics will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Seattle Genetics news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.07, for a total value of $228,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total value of $3,063,871.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 207,916 shares of company stock valued at $20,530,180. 33.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 51,046,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,388,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,651 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 14,231,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,042,300,000 after purchasing an additional 96,100 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,414,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $726,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,237 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,393,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $650,116,000 after purchasing an additional 132,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,203,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $674,089,000 after purchasing an additional 98,852 shares during the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

