Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) Downgraded by Guggenheim to “Neutral”

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SGEN. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America started coverage on Seattle Genetics in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Monday, October 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.56.

NASDAQ SGEN opened at $114.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.25 and a beta of 2.03. Seattle Genetics has a one year low of $54.30 and a one year high of $122.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.33.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $213.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.85 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 37.97% and a negative return on equity of 19.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Seattle Genetics will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Seattle Genetics news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.07, for a total value of $228,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total value of $937,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 207,916 shares of company stock worth $20,530,180. Insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc increased its stake in Seattle Genetics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 5,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 4,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

About Seattle Genetics

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

