SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $288.87 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) will report $288.87 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $284.49 million to $293.60 million. SeaWorld Entertainment reported sales of $280.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full year sales of $1.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SeaWorld Entertainment.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.15). SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 52.78%. The business had revenue of $473.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

SEAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $37.00 price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $37.00 price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.56.

In other news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 6,817 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $202,124.05. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $450,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $350,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $65,220,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 12,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $305,000.

Shares of SEAS stock opened at $31.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52 week low of $21.67 and a 52 week high of $34.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.76.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

