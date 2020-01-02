Seele (SEELE) One Day Volume Hits $38.53 Million

Seele (CURRENCY:SEELE) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. Seele has a market cap of $106.25 million and approximately $38.53 million worth of Seele was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seele token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00002121 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene, DDEX, IDEX and HADAX. Over the last seven days, Seele has traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Seele Profile

Seele (SEELE) is a token. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Seele’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 699,587,206 tokens. Seele’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Seele is seele.pro. The official message board for Seele is medium.com/seeletech. The Reddit community for Seele is /r/SeeleOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Seele

Seele can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinBene, Bilaxy, HADAX, Hotbit and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seele using one of the exchanges listed above.

