SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) will report $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SEI Investments’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.84. SEI Investments posted earnings per share of $0.73 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that SEI Investments will report full year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SEI Investments.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $416.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.52 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 29.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SEIC shares. BidaskClub downgraded SEI Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. ValuEngine downgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on SEI Investments from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

In other SEI Investments news, Director Kathryn Mccarthy sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total value of $584,155.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,962,243. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $5,575,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,801,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,894,355.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 187,050 shares of company stock worth $12,057,138. Company insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEIC. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 433 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 565 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 375.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEIC stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,553. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.69. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.31. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $44.18 and a fifty-two week high of $67.14. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.29%.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

