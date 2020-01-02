Selecta Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SELB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Selecta Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SELB) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.67.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Get Selecta Biosciences alerts:

NASDAQ:SELB opened at $2.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.74. Selecta Biosciences has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $3.34. The company has a market cap of $114.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.17.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts predict that Selecta Biosciences will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,620,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 109,806 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 233,800 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 164.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 263,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 668,225 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.55% of the company’s stock.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Selecta Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selecta Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.