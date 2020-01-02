Selfkey Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.95 Million (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 2nd. In the last week, Selfkey has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Selfkey token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, RightBTC, Tidex and OKEx. Selfkey has a market capitalization of $4.95 million and approximately $2.45 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Selfkey alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00039008 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $426.85 or 0.05970709 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00030126 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002121 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00036234 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002610 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00001244 BTC.

About Selfkey

Selfkey (KEY) is a token. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,952,048,541 tokens. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here. Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org. The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey.

Selfkey Token Trading

Selfkey can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, OKEx, RightBTC, Tidex, IDEX, ABCC and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Selfkey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Selfkey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.