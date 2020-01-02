SelfSell Tops 24 Hour Volume of $8,638.00 (SSC)

SelfSell (CURRENCY:SSC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 2nd. SelfSell has a market cap of $51,321.00 and $8,638.00 worth of SelfSell was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SelfSell coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, Bitinka and LBank. During the last seven days, SelfSell has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SelfSell alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00035255 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000254 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

SelfSell Profile

SSC is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. SelfSell’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,000,000 coins. The official website for SelfSell is www.selfsell.com. SelfSell’s official Twitter account is @self_sell and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SelfSell Coin Trading

SelfSell can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, LBank and Bitinka. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfSell directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SelfSell should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SelfSell using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SelfSell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SelfSell and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.