Semux Hits Market Capitalization of $834,422.00 (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, Semux has traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Semux has a market cap of $834,422.00 and $663.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Semux coin can currently be bought for about $0.0660 or 0.00000954 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00035464 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00018054 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007568 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005319 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000961 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000150 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000251 BTC.

About Semux

Semux is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 7th, 2017. Semux’s total supply is 12,643,259 coins. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject. The official website for Semux is www.semux.org.

Semux Coin Trading

Semux can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

