Sentient Coin (SEN) Price Down 6.7% Over Last Week

Sentient Coin (CURRENCY:SEN) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Sentient Coin has a total market capitalization of $698,158.00 and $22,916.00 worth of Sentient Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sentient Coin has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. One Sentient Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Tidex and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00059690 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00042358 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.41 or 0.00577673 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00233734 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00087524 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004503 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001798 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Sentient Coin Coin Profile

SEN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Blake2b

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. Sentient Coin’s total supply is 1,760,272,705 coins and its circulating supply is 1,350,272,706 coins. The official website for Sentient Coin is consensus.ai. Sentient Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sentient Coin

Sentient Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Tidex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentient Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentient Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentient Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

