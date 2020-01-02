Sentinel Protocol Price Down 4.8% Over Last Week (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Sentinel Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.86 million and approximately $2.30 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0088 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Bilaxy, DDEX and BitForex. In the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00022113 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014020 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007489 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005472 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008260 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000310 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007997 BTC.

About Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is a token. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 326,194,835 tokens. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol. Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol. The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, DDEX, BitForex, GDAC, Bilaxy, Bibox, Hotbit, Upbit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

