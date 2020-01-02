Sentinel Trading Up 9.1% Over Last Week (SENT)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. One Sentinel token can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit and IDEX. Sentinel has a market capitalization of $2.06 million and $41,646.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Sentinel has traded up 9.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sentinel alerts:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000065 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Sentinel Profile

Sentinel (SENT) is a token. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio.

Sentinel Token Trading

Sentinel can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.