Sentivate (SNTVT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $121,716.00

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 2nd. During the last week, Sentivate has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. Sentivate has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and $121,716.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentivate token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, STEX and LATOKEN.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00039123 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $427.61 or 0.05971354 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000467 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00030106 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002121 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00036283 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002599 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Sentivate Profile

Sentivate is a token. Its launch date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,260,843,458 tokens. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate. The official website for Sentivate is sentivate.com.

Buying and Selling Sentivate

Sentivate can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentivate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentivate using one of the exchanges listed above.

