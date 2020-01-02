Sharder Reaches Market Capitalization of $457,029.00 (SS)

Sharder (CURRENCY:SS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Over the last week, Sharder has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar. Sharder has a market capitalization of $457,029.00 and $30,914.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sharder token can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, DDEX, Bilaxy and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014359 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00187678 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.84 or 0.01330318 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00024955 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00120971 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Sharder

Sharder’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 283,282,765 tokens. Sharder’s official website is sharder.org. Sharder’s official message board is medium.com/@SharderChain. The Reddit community for Sharder is /r/Sharder and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sharder’s official Twitter account is @SharderChain.

Buying and Selling Sharder

Sharder can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DDEX, Hotbit, OTCBTC and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sharder directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sharder should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sharder using one of the exchanges listed above.

