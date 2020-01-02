SHIELD Hits Market Capitalization of $108,401.00 (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. SHIELD has a total market cap of $108,401.00 and $22.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 15.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi, SouthXchange and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,027.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $127.45 or 0.01819606 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $196.75 or 0.02808974 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.04 or 0.00571707 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011864 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.16 or 0.00673254 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00061213 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00024003 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00388057 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

SHIELD (CRYPTO:XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official website for SHIELD is www.shieldx.sh. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency.

Buying and Selling SHIELD

SHIELD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, SouthXchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

