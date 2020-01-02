SHIELD Price Reaches $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 66.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. One SHIELD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange and SouthXchange. Over the last week, SHIELD has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. SHIELD has a market cap of $128,488.00 and approximately $120.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SHIELD alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7,169.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.24 or 0.01816488 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.58 or 0.02839857 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.59 or 0.00580202 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011539 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.17 or 0.00644081 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00061665 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00023959 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00385314 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

SHIELD (XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh. The official website for SHIELD is www.shieldx.sh. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SHIELD

SHIELD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SHIELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHIELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.