Shift Market Capitalization Achieves $826,612.00 (SHIFT)

Shift (CURRENCY:SHIFT) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Shift has a total market cap of $826,612.00 and approximately $1,107.00 worth of Shift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Shift has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. One Shift coin can currently be bought for $0.0605 or 0.00000869 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, IDAX, Livecoin and Upbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Shift Profile

Shift (CRYPTO:SHIFT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2016. Shift’s total supply is 13,652,240 coins. The Reddit community for Shift is /r/ShiftNrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Shift’s official Twitter account is @ShiftNrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Shift is www.shiftnrg.org.

Shift Coin Trading

Shift can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Bittrex, Upbit and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shift should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

