Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Upgraded by Susquehanna Bancshares to Positive

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SCVL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Shoe Carnival from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

SCVL stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.01. 48,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,677. The company has a market cap of $530.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Shoe Carnival has a 52 week low of $21.47 and a 52 week high of $41.84.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $274.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.20 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 12.96%. Shoe Carnival’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 889,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,553,000 after acquiring an additional 120,168 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 305,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,437,000 after acquiring an additional 52,300 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 2nd quarter worth $8,155,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 978.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 225,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,318,000 after acquiring an additional 204,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 221,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,113,000 after acquiring an additional 76,649 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, scarves, and wallets.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.