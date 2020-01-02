Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) Position Lessened by State Street Corp

State Street Corp trimmed its position in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,705 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 13.8% during the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,962 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Shopify by 56.5% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Shopify by 201.6% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,079 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,453,000 after buying an additional 7,405 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the third quarter worth $618,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Shopify by 3.6% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SHOP. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Roth Capital set a $325.00 target price on shares of Shopify and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $335.88.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $397.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $45.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -651.77 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $360.37 and its 200-day moving average is $338.47. Shopify Inc has a 52-week low of $129.48 and a 52-week high of $416.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a current ratio of 11.21.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $390.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.05 million. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 8.97%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

