Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP)

OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Shares of LON:OTMP traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) on Thursday, reaching GBX 70 ($0.92). 3,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 73.10 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 87.39. OnTheMarket has a twelve month low of GBX 60 ($0.79) and a twelve month high of GBX 140.88 ($1.85). The company has a market capitalization of $48.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Get OnTheMarket alerts:

About OnTheMarket

OnTheMarket plc provides property search services for buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants in the United Kingdom. It owns and operates online residential property portal on OnTheMarket.com that offers property for sale and rent, finds agents, student accommodation, farms, estates and land, and property valuation.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for OnTheMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OnTheMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.