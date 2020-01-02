Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) Upgraded to Outperform by Northland Securities

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) was upgraded by research analysts at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a $35.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $25.00. Northland Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 30.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SSTI. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Shotspotter from $40.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Imperial Capital cut their price objective on Shotspotter from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Shotspotter from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. National Securities upgraded Shotspotter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on Shotspotter from $64.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.10.

SSTI stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.85. The company had a trading volume of 35,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,734. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.76. The company has a market cap of $296.84 million, a P/E ratio of -103.27 and a beta of 2.64. Shotspotter has a fifty-two week low of $18.44 and a fifty-two week high of $58.61.

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Shotspotter had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 1.95%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Shotspotter will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,911 shares of Shotspotter stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $42,806.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shotspotter during the third quarter worth $374,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its stake in Shotspotter by 24.4% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 483,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,134,000 after acquiring an additional 94,744 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Shotspotter by 334.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 42,286 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Shotspotter in the third quarter valued at about $1,066,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in Shotspotter in the third quarter valued at about $741,000. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shotspotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States and South Africa. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

