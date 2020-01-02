ShowHand Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $9,536.00 (HAND)

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. One ShowHand token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, YoBit, Mercatox and HitBTC. ShowHand has a total market cap of $17,704.00 and $9,536.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ShowHand has traded up 5.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ShowHand Token Profile

ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio. The official website for ShowHand is www.showhand.io.

Buying and Selling ShowHand

ShowHand can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit, IDEX, Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShowHand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ShowHand using one of the exchanges listed above.

