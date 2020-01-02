SIBCoin Trading 4.2% Lower This Week (SIB)

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. One SIBCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0325 or 0.00000454 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Cryptopia, C-CEX and YoBit. During the last week, SIBCoin has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. SIBCoin has a market cap of $588,745.00 and approximately $1,053.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,142.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $129.66 or 0.01816947 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $202.32 or 0.02835062 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00580458 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011638 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.88 or 0.00642964 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00061526 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00023952 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00386173 BTC.

SIBCoin Coin Profile

SIBCoin (SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 18,102,221 coins. SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.money. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SIBCoin Coin Trading

SIBCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, BTC-Alpha, YoBit, C-CEX, Livecoin, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIBCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

